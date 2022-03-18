Le Macaron franchise coming to downtown

A Rockford couple is planning to open a franchise location of a French pastry shop this spring in downtown Grand Rapids.

Bobbi Jo and William Blanton said Wednesday, March 16, they are in the process of renovating a space for their franchise, Le Macaron, at 132 Monroe Center St. NW in Grand Rapids. They hope to open the shop in April.

Grand Rapids resident Megan McCurdy will be the store manager.

The French patisserie chain is known for its macarons, chocolates, eclairs, French gelato, coffee, espresso, macaron cakes, mini macaron cakes, lemon tarts, Napoleons and other French pastries. It also offers catering.

The Blantons said it feels “surreal” to be so close to opening the shop after all their work over the past few months.

“There is a quiet confidence that people will receive our store and buy into what we want our franchise to stand for in the community, which is love for God, family and caring for others, and we embrace the responsibility of serving our community,” the couple said.

“We see LeMacaron as a fun place where people will stop to enjoy the experience of our French macarons and other fine pastries while not feeling guilty about splurging on themselves. We think it’s OK to ‘treat yourself’ every now and then.”

More information on the shop is available on Facebook.