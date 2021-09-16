Lakeshore brewery makes big waves at Great American Beer Festival

Waypost Brewing Co. received a gold medal for its Waypost Saison at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition presented by the Brewers Association.

The farmhouse ale, brewed with Michigan grains, was the top contender in the Classic Saison beer-style category. Waypost Saison is a nod to the roots of farmhouse brewing as the style is traditionally a provisional ale brewed for farm hands at the end of a day’s work. The beer gives subtle notes of pear and white pepper, finishing dry with a soft wheat character.

Waypost Brewing Co. is a farm brewery in Fennville situated along the shores of Lake Michigan and is known for beers that rethink and rework traditional styles.

“Saison has always been at the very heart of our small farm brewery. We resonate with the style and it encapsulates what we’re about in so many ways,” said Hannah Lee, brewer and co-owner at Waypost Brewing Co.

Ninety-seven beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded either gold, silver or bronze medals over the course of 17 days and 34 judging sessions – all adhering to strict health and safety measures.

Submissions came from all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. In total, 170 judges assessed 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries. The awards ceremony was hosted at Bellco Theatre in Denver as part of the Craft Brewers Conference and also was live streamed on The Brewing Network.

“Despite being forced to cancel the festival portion of GABF, our brewing community rallied together to make this year’s GABF competition one for the books — our largest competition judged to date,” said Chris Swersey, competition director, Great American Beer Festival. “Judges continue to be impressed with the quality and innovation of all entries they evaluated. The Brewers Association is proud to honor this year’s deserving winners.”

A complete 2021 winners list, photos from the GABF competition and additional information can be found at greatamericanbeerfestival.com.