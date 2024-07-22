Kentwood eatery adds flavor to Downtown Market

A beloved Kentwood dining spot is broadening its West Michigan presence with an exciting new addition in downtown Grand Rapids. Curry Leaf Indian Cuisine is set to debut its second location at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this month Under the enthusiastic leadership of new co-owners Mounika Miryala, Sahaya Priya Moorthy, and Kavitha Naalam, who aim to bring the rich tapestry of Indian culinary traditions to a wider audience.

These three long-time friends, who emigrated from India, will be showcasing authentic dishes of their native homeland. Diners can expect a tantalizing array of classic Indian dishes such as Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan, Tikka Masala, Vegetable Samosas, Tandoori Chicken, and a variety of rice dishes. Traditional beverages and a vibrant selection of Indian desserts will also be featured. The restaurant will offer a build-your-own bowl option with rice and naan, as well as rotating specials and a range of vegetarian options.

“Our vision is to serve an authentic Indian experience by bringing together flavors that encompass all corners and cultures within India,” said Moorthy. “We bought the restaurant to celebrate the unique flavors of the curry leaf, which is native to the whole of India, and is intertwined with our culture. We are expanding into the Market to share our distinct voices and perspectives on food.”

Building on 12 years of success, Curry Leaf’s downtown venue will mirror the menu beloved by Kentwood patrons. “We are eager to turn a ‘new leaf’ by honoring the legacy of Curry Leaf’s previous owners while committing our own focus on fresh ingredients and recipes sourced from our home country,” added Miryala. “The Market Hall offers a chance to reach thousands of people who would never even consider walking into an Indian restaurant, but will try something new because they’re visiting the Downtown Market.”

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market, home to 18 unique indoor merchants, eagerly anticipates the addition of Curry Leaf, which will enhance the culinary diversity of the Market Hall. Miryala, Moorthy, and Naalam have long dreamt of owning a restaurant that not only highlights their heritage but also offers a genuine Indian dining experience.

The new location promises to draw from the entirety of India’s culinary landscape, delivering an authentic taste tand experience that few area restaurants can match, bringing the rich spices, time-honored techniques, and high-quality ingredients that make Curry Leaf a standout to a whole new batch of clientele.

“Curry Leaf has been a landmark in the Grand Rapids region for more than 10 years and their menu is a vibrant tapestry woven from the diverse culinary traditions of India,” said Mimi Fritz, President/CEO of the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. “We love to provide a platform for small businesses to grow, and Curry Leaf’s expansion, led by three determined women, is a delicious addition to the Downtown Market experience.”

For more information, visit curryleafmi.com.

Visit the Grand Rapids Downtown Market from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, go to downtownmarketgr.com/market-hall.