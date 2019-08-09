Indian restaurant opening downtown

A “fine dining” Indian restaurant will open soon in downtown Grand Rapids.

Owner-operator Manny Singh signed a five-year lease to open Pind Indian Cuisine, at 241 Fulton St. W., according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan yesterday.

The 4,497-square-foot space most recently housed Russo’s International Market, which closed in May. Prior to that, a Bagger Dave’s restaurant operated there from 2014-17.

Singh expects to open Pind “within the next few weeks.”

“I chose to open a restaurant in Grand Rapids because of the rapid growth the city is experiencing,” Singh said. “241 Fulton St. seemed like a great fit, because it is in the heart of downtown, with proximity to the arena and university.”

Pind Indian Cuisine will serve “authentic” Indian food.

The restaurant will serve dishes such as tandoori, biryani and malai kofta — with gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options.

Pind Indian Cuisine will offer a buffet and specials, as well as takeout and catering.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner will be from 5-10 p.m.

The restaurant will have parking available next to the building.

Singh also owns two other restaurants: Pind Indian Cuisine in Ashburn, Virginia; and Lemon Cuisine of India in Richmond, Virginia.

Stan Wisinski, Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely and Jason Makowski, of NAI Wisinski, represented the landlord, Eenhoorn, in the transaction, while Stan Wisinski also represented Pind Indian Cuisine.

Photo via fb.com