Husband and wife open wine and jazz bar for curbside pickup

A new wine bar and jazz club in downtown Grand Rapids recently began curbside wine sales.

GRNoir Wine & Jazz postponed its grand opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the bar now is taking wine and food orders by phone — (616) 719-1191 — and online.

Owners Shatawn and Nadia Brigham said they want their jazz club at 35 S. Division Ave. to be a space to celebrate the complex and colorful connections between American and global cultures through wine and jazz and to help patrons learn more about both. Shatawn Brigham is the only Black sommelier in Grand Rapids and is eager to help customers discover new wines.

“We’ve stocked a lot of interesting and tasteful wines that patrons can buy for themselves or order online to go to friends and family,” he said. “Although we can’t yet hold our grand opening, our wine club is open to new members, and I’m happy to discuss wine selections with anyone who calls.”

Once GRNoir opens, the Brighams plan to feature local and regional jazz artists in live performances. GRNoir also will offer a variety of innovative small plates selected to pair well with wine.

“We want GRNoir to be a place where you can enjoy wine and jazz, whether you know a lot about them or a little,” Nadia Brigham said. “Wine and jazz are more than a drink or a music genre. They’re products of special places and the people who created them. GRNoir wants to harmonize them in a space that invites everyone to discover and celebrate these wonderfully complex stories.”

GRNoir offers four tiers in its wine club, each allowing members to discover wine at a level that’s comfortable for them. GRNoir plans to offer its wine for shipment throughout Michigan soon, with details being announced on the website.

There is no additional cost for curbside pickup, but shipping fees will apply.