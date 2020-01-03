Houlihan’s closes Breton restaurant

A popular eatery on the southeast side is closed.

Houlihan’s, located just outside of Breton Village Mall, closed abruptly on Dec. 29.

The “upscale casual” restaurant, known for its New American-style cuisine, including steaks, sandwiches and salads, is a corporate location and is closing amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Leawood, Kansas-based Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc. said it entered into an asset purchase agreement with Houston-based hospitality group Landry’s for the latter to acquire “substantially all of (Houlihan’s) assets,” including its corporate-owned locations across the U.S., as part of its bankruptcy filing.

The chain’s only Grand Rapids-area location, the Houlihan’s at 1968 Breton Road SE near Breton Village Mall, posted on Facebook Dec. 29 that the restaurant was closing immediately “due to the wind down of the bankruptcy estate.”

The location opened in 2012.

“Management is doing everything possible to minimize the impact to affected team members by working to place them at different continuing locations and reaching out to local restaurant companies,” the restaurant said in the post.