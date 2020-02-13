Handmade Mexican fare spices up Ada

The owners of a Mexican restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids are planning to open a new eatery in Ada Village.

Mario Cascante and Emily Stachowicz, the husband-and-wife owners of Luna, at 64 Ionia Ave. SW, Suite 100, in downtown Grand Rapids, said Feb. 13 that they are planning to open a new “Latin-infused” restaurant at 7471 River St. SE in Ada Village.

The target timeframe for opening is this fall.

The couple currently is seeking name suggestions for the new eatery. Those interested in contributing can visit the Luna GR Facebook and Instagram pages and post their ideas using the hashtag #LunaAda.

Cascante and Stachowicz said they wanted to be part of the “thriving” community that came about as a result of the redevelopment of Ada.

“There is so much excitement and energy happening in downtown Ada — starting with the recent infrastructure renovations and continuing on with the community and business revitalizations over the past few years,” Cascante said. “Emily and I are inspired to be part of that growth and livelihood in Ada Village. What better way to do that than blend the Latin American and West Michigan cultures with specialty cuisines and cocktails?”

Stachowicz added the pair is “thrilled” to be building on the success of Luna in a new location.

“Similar to our location in Grid70 in downtown Grand Rapids, our authentic Latin dishes, made with fresh, local ingredients, will bring that Central American flair that we’re known for to the residents and visitors of Ada.”

Cascante, a native of Costa Rica who was raised in Southern California, opened Luna in downtown Grand Rapids in 2015.

“Our handmade, fresh Mexican fare is what put Luna on the map in Grand Rapids,” Cascante said. “This will continue to be an essential element in our Ada location, as well.”

Luna serves tacos, tamales, tortas and fajitas, as well as salsa flights with homemade chips.

Cascante and Stachowicz source their menu items from “local and independent farmers, purveyors, distributors and producers” and plan to continue that approach with the new concept.