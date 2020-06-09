GR Bagel closes permanently

A bagel bakery and café in Eastown is suspending operations.

Lisa Barhydt and René Pascal Kalter said in an Instagram post Sunday that they are closing GR Bagel Espresso & Bagel Bar, which was located at 423 Norwood Ave. SE in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood since 2012.

Prior to its closure, the shop offered a full espresso bar, artisan tea, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, bagels, hand-cured gravlax — a Nordic dish of raw salmon cured in salt with dill and sugar— handmade cream cheese and cream scones. The business also did catering and sold its products at the Plainfield Kingma’s Market, Lantern Coffee Bar & Lounge, The Sparrows Coffee, Tea & Newsstand on Wealthy Street and the Fulton Street Farmers Market, according to a previous Business Journal report.

“We have been honored to be Grand Rapids’ source for real, organic bagels since our early days at the Fulton Street Farmers Market,” the duo said in the post.

“We have loved being a part of the Eastown community and getting to know our amazing customers from all over the city. Seven years and two expansions later, we were positioned for our best year yet. But like so many other small businesses, we have felt the impact of the pandemic. When we made the difficult decision to close our doors this spring, we had hoped that it would be temporary. But with our lease coming to an end and the challenging environment still facing businesses, we have decided to suspend our operations.”

Barhydt and Pascal Kalter said the closure isn’t “goodbye forever,” as they plan to launch a new food venture in the near future.

“We are proud to have brought bagels that would rival the best in NYC to our little corner of Grand Rapids and beyond,” they said. “Thank you for your patronage, your patience with our little family team and your love.”

The pair said, for the time being, they will continue to take orders and sell Pascal Kalter’s “special doggie bagel treats” through their Instagram account or via text messages to Barhydt at (616) 915-4039.