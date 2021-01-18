Girl Scouts, Grubhub partner to offer cookie deliveries

It’s officially Girl Scout Cookie season in West Michigan.

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) have kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season during a challenging time when many Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe, the organizations said.

Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore will be offering nine cookie varieties through ABC Bakers: Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Patties, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free) and a new cookie, Toast-Yays.

Girl Scouts also will be taking contact-free pickup and delivery orders through a new national collaboration with Grubhub with orders on that platform beginning Feb. 26 online or through the app.

Additionally, GSUSA is making cookie ordering available online nationwide Feb. 1 so consumers who don’t know a Girl Scout still can purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to their homes or donation to local organizations.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the middle of the 2020 season, Girl Scouts in West Michigan quickly pivoted, running virtual cookie booths on social media and creating “COVID Special” packages that included a roll of toilet paper.

“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely and using their earnings to make the world a better place,” interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty said. “This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them — how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don’t go according to plan. The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls’ leadership skills and help them become successful in life.”

People still can order cookies directly from the Girl Scout in their life; on the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app; by texting COOKIES to 59618; or by ordering through Smart Home starting Feb. 19 by saying, “Hey Google,” or “Alexa.”

Locally, regular Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per box, and the specialty cookies Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free) are $6 per box. All proceeds stay in northern and West Michigan to benefit local Girl Scouts.

The cookie program ends for the season March 21.