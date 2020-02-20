Get creative with Fullbar

Cocktail lovers will get a kick out of Fullbar’s line of canned spirits and mixers. Since launching to the public in the past few weeks, the drinks have proven to have a variety of uses.

“The cool thing about the brand is we obviously have ways we like to use it, but it’s fun to see people use their own combinations,” Fullbar co-owner Brian May said.

May said a couple of specific applications customers have found for Fullbar products included being able to take spirits and mixers on board flight because of their small volume and taking them to sporting events.

“The cool thing is when you engage with the customers,” co-owner Alden Hoksbergen said. “People are just all into cocktails right now, but when you give them one of our cocktails — just the appreciation of having a fresh cocktail out of a can — you can see it in their eyes. They immediately start to think how they can use it at home. “

Fullbar is available now in over 100 stores in Michigan and Florida with plans to expand to upward of 200 stores in the near future.

While Fullbar currently is shoring up its Michigan presence, co-owner Eric Franco said the company already is examining new markets in which to expand.

“We’re looking for good networks to partner with, and we’re looking at great markets for spirits and mixers and cocktails,” Franco said.

Franco said he’s a fan of margaritas, and for the winter months, Fullbar users who also enjoy them can spice up the traditional summer drink by mixing a half-can of ginger mule with a half-can of margarita and Fullbar’s tequila.

Fullbar is a canned cocktail brand under parent company Proof & Union, founded by May, Franco and Hoksbergen in 2018.

Proof & Union previously raised close to $1.5 million to launch Fullbar.