A local bar in the Monroe North neighborhood is ringing in the spooky season.

Garage Bar and Grill’s annual Halloween Block Party is back from the grave on Oct. 26. The event will feature music from Hot Carl and the Cleveland Steamers from 7-10 p.m. and a costume contest with the winner announced at midnight.

The music will continue with a live DJ at 11 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Garage Bar and Grill is located at 819 Ottawa Ave. NW.

