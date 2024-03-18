From food truck to restaurant

This winter, Kirel Shaw took his Street Chef Shaw food truck concept and opened up a full-blown restaurant.

The African-Latin American fusion menu is truly unique for the Grand Rapids market.

The small spot, 1539 Plainfield Ave. NE in the Creston neighborhood, was Rinaldi’s Pizza Shop but has been transformed into Mizizi by Street Chef Shaw, the culmination of more than three years of work with the food truck for Shaw.

The menu includes items ranging from tacos and quesadillas to Birria Ramen and East African Chapattis, a stuffed flatbread.