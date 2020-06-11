Founders reopens taprooms

Founders Brewing Co. announced it reopened its Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms Wednesday.

Both taprooms will operate on reduced hours from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Taproom visitors can expect new safety practices and 50% limited capacity.

The taprooms will adhere to 6 feet of distancing between all customers and staff by rearranging tables, requiring all parties to be seated by a host and by prohibiting guests from waiting inside the facility.

During high-volume times, guests will be added to a waitlist through the Waitlist App – Grand Rapids or Detroit.

All staff will be required to wear masks while on the floor or kitchen. Guests also will be required to wear masks unless seated at their assigned tables.

The taprooms will offer an amended menu and tap list for table service only. They will continue to accept to-go orders via phone and through a new online ordering platform. Curbside to-go also will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Live entertainment and special events programs in Grand Rapids and Detroit are on hold.

Founders Brewing will reopen the company store in Grand Rapids with limited capacity. To adhere to social distancing, capacity will be limited to six shoppers at a time. Members of the public who are exclusively interested in visiting the company store may enter through the company store’s front entrance on the corner of Grandville Avenue and Williams Street. Taproom guests are asked to use the dedicated taproom entrance.