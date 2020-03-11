Founders launches Michigan-exclusive beer series

Founders Red's Rye IPA 1 of 3

A local brewery announced the launch of its Brewed for MI series with the release of Red’s Rye IPA in six-pack cans.

Founders Brewing Co.’s Red’s Rye IPA (6.6% ABV) is an IPA brewed with Amarillo hops that “impart intense grapefruit aromatics,” while the addition of rye malt “lends a spicy, crisp finish.”

It will be available in six-pack cans and on draft beginning March 11 in the Grand Rapids taproom and March 12 in the Detroit taproom.

Red’s Rye IPA will be available in limited quantities across Michigan as early as mid-March. The taproom pricing will be $9 per six-pack. Market pricing varies.

Red’s Rye IPA is the first release in the 2020 Brewed for MI series. Two more releases in the series will be announced later this year.

This Michigan-exclusive series will include a lineup of three different beer releases throughout the year. Each release in the series aims to raise awareness for Michigan-based nonprofits through the brewery’s corporate giving platform, the Big Pitcher.

The platform supports causes under three categories: social justice, environment, and arts and culture. The release of Red’s Rye IPA intends to raise awareness for Michigan-based organizations in the arts and culture category.

“We’re excited to release Red’s Rye IPA in package outside of our taproom for the first time in years,” said Dave Engbers, Founders co-founder and president.

“There’s a reason Red’s Rye IPA is consistently the No. 1 selling beer in the Grand Rapids taproom month after month: It’s a well-balanced, flavorful IPA that celebrates the delicious citrus characteristics of the Amarillo hop.”