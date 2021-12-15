Entrepreneur to open West Side coffee house

A Black- and woman-owned coffee shop will open on the West Side of Grand Rapids next week.

Owner Deanna Bossenbroek will hold a soft opening for Shift Coffee + Culture at 616 W. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20.

“We are a Black, woman-owned business with the goal of making coffee shops a more inclusive space, (and) we support this mission by sourcing our products from minority-owned businesses,” Bossenbroek said.

The shop will serve a half-dozen or so types of waffles with various toppings, as well as coffee, lattes, espresso, cappuccino and other caffeinated and noncaffeinated beverages and specialty drinks. Prices for the drinks will range from $2.50-$5.25, and the waffles range from $4-$5.50.

Suppliers so far include Latinx- and certified minority-owned Uncommon Coffee Roasters based in Saugatuck; Black-owned, Atlanta-based Portrait Coffee; female- and minority-owned Wildwonder based in San Francisco; and Black- and woman-owned granola brand OH Mazing based in Washington, D.C.

Shift also will carry apparel by Michigan-based Justice 4 ALL, a Black-owned, mission-driven startup.

The coffee shop currently is hiring baristas. Those interested can email shiftcoffeeGR@gmail.com.

Updates on Shift Coffee’s progress are available on Facebook.