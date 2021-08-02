Downtown Market offers ‘Summer Sweets’ theme this month

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is inviting customers to enjoy sweets, treats and summer eats this August.
“Satisfy your sweet tooth with delightfully decadent food features from the market hall merchants,” the Downtown Market said.
Every day this month during regular business hours at the market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, Summer Sweets will be offered at participating vendor stalls.
Featured items include:
- Celery and Green Apple or Lemon Lime sodas — Made with real fruit juice, Alt City’s handcrafted sodas are naturally sweet (Alt City Beverage Co.)
- Frosé – A deliciously sippable housemade frozen rosé wine (Aperitivo)
- Cookies ’n Cream Popcorn — Classic popcorn kicked up a notch with a sweet drizzle and bits of cookies and cream (Dorothy and Tony’s Popcorn)
- Cookies — Satisfy your sweet tooth with one of three cookies: Vegan Citrus Coconut, Hippie and Financier (Field & Fire)
- Fruit Tartelettes — Three varieties of fruit tartelettes filled with a luscious almond cream: strawberry and blueberry, peach or cherry (Gaby’s Gourmandise)
- Wisco Pops — All organic sodas made with real fruit ingredients (High Tide Soda)
- Topped Donuts — A rotating assortment of donuts, topped with a variety of fun, sweet bites (Juju Bird)
- Boneless Honey BBQ Wings — Tender boneless wings tossed with a sweet and savory house honey BBQ sauce (Juju Bird)
- Soft Serve Ice Cream — Made in-house from scratch, available in Vanilla Bean, Chocolate and Twist (dairy) or Strawberry Jam, Peanut Butter and Twist (dairy-free) (Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolate)
- Shave Ice — Choose from 40 flavors for a traditional Hawaiian shave ice experience (Pinktail Poke)
- Bubble Teas — Pick your tea and popping bubbles for endless sweet combinations (Rák Thai)
- Mom’s Banana Nut Cake — Warm banana cake topped with vanilla ice cream and macerated strawberries (Slows Bar-B-Q)
- Sweet BBQ Rub — A sweet and savory rub, fantastic on chicken, beef or pulled pork, available in various sizes (Spice and Tea Merchants)
- Salted Caramel Sugar — A sweet kick for popcorn or your cookie recipes, available in various sizes (Spice and Tea Merchants)
- Rose Cardamom Cinnamon Latte — Features a housemade cardamom syrup, rose water, a dash of cinnamon, espresso and milk, and comes iced or hot (Squibb Coffee Bar)
- Shrimp and Sweet Potato Tempura — An appetizer of three pieces of tempura shrimp, sweet potato and asparagus, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo, $1 off in August (Sushi Market)
Facebook Comments