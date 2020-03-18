Dinner party

Jeremy Paquin, executive chef for Essence Restaurant Group, called his recipe for pistachio-crusted salmon with arugula citrus salad “a relatively simple recipe that should impress your guests.”

His top tips for tackling this one: “Take your time and enjoy the process.” Paquin also said you should read the recipe in its entirety before starting to cook and cook the salmon to the wellness that suits your taste.

Pistachio-crusted salmon with arugula citrus salad

(Serves 4)

Pistachio salmon

4 salmon filets (4 to 6 ounces each)

Zest of one orange

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup pistachios, coarsely chopped

Arugula citrus salad

6 cups arugula

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1 bulb fennel, thinly sliced

2 oranges, peeled and cut into segments

salt and pepper to taste

Dressing

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of one orange

1/4 cup olive oil

Preparation

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Sprinkle salmon fillets with salt. Place fillets skin side down on a baking sheet lined with foil. Mix orange zest, honey, mustard, soy sauce, salt and pepper in a bowl. Evenly spread mixture over the salmon and top with chopped pistachios, pressing firmly into skin. Bake salmon until cooked through (12 to 15 minutes depending on thickness).

While salmon is cooking, make the dressing by whisking sherry vinegar, honey, orange juice, mustard, salt and pepper together. Continue whisking and slowly stream in the olive oil. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Combine the arugula salad ingredients into a bowl and toss with half the dressing. Reserve extra dressing for later use.

To serve, divide salad onto four plates and top with pistachio-crusted salmon.