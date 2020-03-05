Detroit-based wings restaurant lands in Grand Rapids

A wings restaurant based on the east side of the state opened its first West Michigan location.

Eastpointe-based Detroit Wing Co., which has six locations in metro Detroit, recently opened a store at 2004 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, according to the restaurant company.

“Based on popular demand, we’re continuing to expand the Detroit Wing Co. brand into several new communities — and Grand Rapids was a natural next step,” said Gus Malliaras, founder of Detroit Wing Co.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring our (food) — all made in-house at each location daily — to more people across the state.”

Detroit Wing Co. serves classic wings, boneless wings and chicken tenders with 19 house made sauces, including Classic Buffalo, Creole Parmesan, Honey Chipotle, Whiskey BBQ and Sweet Heat.

Its menu also includes mac n’ cheese, poutine, coleslaw, cornbread muffins and cheesecake.

Established in 2015, Detroit Wing Co. has been named the best spot for wings in Michigan by Esquire Magazine and insider.com and was voted “Best Chicken Wings” in 2018 by the readers of HOUR Detroit Magazine.

The company plans to open additional locations in 2020.

Detroit Wing Co. is open daily at 11 a.m., serving lunch and dinner.