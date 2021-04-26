Curbside service for local, handcrafted goods pops up in Grand Rapids, Holland

Cubi Market 1 of 2

A new curbside pickup service that connects consumers to hundreds of locally produced foods and household items arrived in Grand Rapids and Holland.

Cubi Market stations are located at 1201 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids and 430 W. 17th St. in Holland.

Secure, sanitized and temperature-controlled, Cubi Market stations offer a curbside experience for consumers to pick up farm-fresh produce, pantry staples, artisan goods and personal care items.

Cubi Market currently works with several local merchants, including bakeries, farms, creameries, coffee roasters and chocolatiers.

“One of the most exciting parts of working with Cubi Market is discovering and building relationships with our amazing merchants,” said Paul Mixa, Cubi Market marketplace director. “West Michigan has an abundance of quality and thoughtfully produced products, and it is our team’s pleasure to bring those products to these communities.”

Shoppers can select their preferred pickup day from their preferred Cubi Market station. Pickup is anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

To begin shopping at Cubi Market or to become a merchant, visit Cubi Market’s website.