Three ways to celebrate Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest kicks off in September and wraps up on the first Sunday in October or October 3, whichever is later. This year, why not celebrate at home with a delicious chicken schnitzel paired with tender braised cabbage? Schnitzel, which means “slice” in German, is a staple of German cuisine, and our version uses boneless chicken thighs for extra juiciness.

If you’d rather join in the festivities, head over to Kusterer Brauhaus for an authentic German experience, where you can enjoy traditional schnitzel and expertly crafted beers. Alternatively, mark your calendars for Oktoberfest Grand Rapids, returning to Riverside Park on September 27-28, 2024. This family-friendly event features German beers, wines, food, and live music, running from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. New this year are additional beer and food tents, with proceeds benefiting the Edelweiss Club of Grand Rapids to promote German culture in the community.

Whether you choose to whip up schnitzel at home or celebrate with others, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy this festive season!

Chicken Schnitzel

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breasts or thighs (thighs preferred for juiciness)

2 eggs

2 -3 cups Progresso Italian breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon butter per cutlet

1 tablespoon olive oil per cutlet

Instructions:

Pound the chicken breasts or thighs until flat. A kitchen mallet or the side of a small plate can be used for this. Beat the eggs in a small bowl. Pour the breadcrumbs into a large shallow bowl. Dunk the flattened chicken in the beaten eggs and then roll in breadcrumbs until fully coated. In a large skillet, melt the butter and olive oil. Fry each breaded chicken cutlet on each side until golden brown. (For best results, wipe out pan in between frying cutlets).

Braised Cabbage

Ingredients:

1 head of cabbage (red or white)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter (add more if needed)

Salt and pepper to taste

1-2 teaspoons vinegar

Instructions: