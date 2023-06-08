Recipe: Antipasto Salad

With good weather comes lots of opportunity for getting together. With that in mind, it’s time to start thinking of what to bring to the next summer picnic or potluck.

We suggest this very portable antipasto salad from recipe writer Kate Bolt.

Let’s first clear up a few things about this Italian tradition.

Does antipasto mean there’s no pasta in it?

No. That’s not what it means at all, thought it’s a common misconception.

Why, then, is it called antipasto?

Well, the term is derived from Latin. “Ante” means before. “Pastus” means fed, or having eaten a meal. So, it’s the food that’s consumed before the meal – in this case a salad– and there’s no fixed list of what an antipasto might consist of. It may or may not contain pasta and can contain a diverse potpourri of items.

This antipasto salad recipe contains a delicious combination of pasta, meat, lettuce and cheese, with a homemade dressing.

Salad Ingredients:

¾ pound ziti pasta

1 package romaine lettuce (to yield 12 cups chopped)

8 ounces hard salami, cut into strips

4 ounces provolone cheese, cubed

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, cubed

¼ cup grated pecorino Romano cheese

20 ounces cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup green olives

1/4 cup black olives, halved and pitted

1 cup marinated artichoke hearts

Red Wine Vinaigrette Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh basil, leaves chopped and stems discarded (about 2 cups)

3 Tablespoons basil paste

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 clove of garlic

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 Tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until tender (but still firm to the bite), stirring occasionally, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain pasta.

2. In a blender, combine the basil, basil paste, vinegar, garlic, mustard, onion, salt and pepper Blend until the herbs are finely chopped. With the machine running, drizzle in the olive oil until the vinaigrette is smooth.

3. In a large bowl, toss the cooked pasta with the remaining salad ingredients. Drizzle with dressing, toss to coat, and serve. (Serves 6 as a main course or 10 as a side salad.)



For more recipes

from Kate Bolt

visit livinglark.com.