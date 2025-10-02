Golden hour in a glass

Tucked deep in the Michigan wilds, where forest meets river and quiet hangs in the air like mist off the Pere Marquette, Walhalla feels like a place out of time. With its roots in Norse myth and German heritage, and its soul shaped by centuries of Indigenous presence, this small community hums with the kind of still magic that only untouched land can hold. The Walhalla Sunset is a tribute to that blend of serenity and legend—a drink that tastes like dusk on the riverbank, where the breeze carries wild berries and the warmth of fading sun. Tropical pineapple notes nod to faraway dreams, while the wild berry and grenadine swirl like a northern sky in midsummer. Sip slowly. Let it take you somewhere sacred.



Walhalla Sunset Ingredients

2 oz. Wild Berry Absolut

2 oz. Triple Sec

6 oz. 7-up

4 oz. Pineapple Juice

Dash of Grenadine (for color)