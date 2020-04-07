Coppercraft Distillery’s bourbon wins prestigious award

A local distillery recently was awarded Double Gold for its Straight Bourbon Whiskey at the 20th annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

According to the 2020 results, Coppercraft Distillery was the only Michigan-based distillery to win Double Gold in this year’s competition.

The Double Gold designation is awarded to the very few entries that receive Gold medal ratings by all members of the judging panel and are considered among the finest products in the world.

“To be recognized with a Double Gold designation — and by such a notable competition — is an incredible honor,” said Brian Mucci, CEO of Coppercraft Distillery. “We take pride in producing and blending premium spirits that reflect the legacy of Michigan craft. This is a win for our whole team, but especially for those on our production team who are dedicated to excellence in our spirits.”

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition was launched in 2000 and is one of the most influential competitions in the world. Its blind tasting process guarantees all entries are fairly judged and given equal consideration.

Coppercraft’s Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a blend of 4-plus-year-old and 11-plus-year-old sourced bourbons. The distillery’s production team uses brandy blending and proofing techniques developed by master blender Nancy Fraley, the director of research at the American Distilling Institute.