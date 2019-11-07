Coffee lounge opens inside Grand Rapids brewery

A new coffee place has opened in a neighborhood brewery.

Boop de Boom Coffee Lounge is now open inside Creston Brewery’s taproom in Grand Rapids, at 1504 Plainfield St. NE.

The new coffee lounge had a soft opening last weekend, according to a post on Facebook.

The lounge features locally roasted Sparrow’s coffee and espresso drinks, specialty teas from around the world and a snack and pasty menu.

Owner Cailin Kelly partnered with Creston Brewery to open the coffee lounge in a back area of the taproom.

Renovations were done by Stokes & Co. and include a small counter and a raw-wood look.

“There’s plenty of space to spread out for a project or a large meeting,” Kelly said. “It’s a great space to spend the whole day working in a beautiful natural-light filled atmosphere.”

Boop de Boom‘s regular hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to noon and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo via fb.com