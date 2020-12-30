Introducing the nano brewery

Lost Art Brewhouse 1 of 5

To stand out in Beer City, USA, you need an “it” factor. Longtime brewers and co-owners of Lost Art Brewhouse Mike Smith and Brad Lawrence operate their “nano brewery” with a focus on unprecedented freshness and handcrafted quality.

Lost Art’s draft list boasts a local lineup, including its flagship American IPA, lagers and stouts that feature Michigan-grown hops. “We strive to have our beers be a unique experience to familiar styles, but also be as approachable as possible,” Smith said. “So, even a beer novice could enjoy them out of the gates.”

While launching a new business during a global pandemic, the founding duo had to be patient as they adapted to the ever-changing conditions. Set to open in March, the brewery’s doors didn’t officially open until the end of June, starting with online ordering and curbside pick-ups. As of September, Smith and Lawrence were thrilled to be able to welcome customers to the patio — it’s shaded, socially distanced and close to the taps. Of course, they are taking all necessary health and safety precautions and guests are required to wear masks when not seated at their table.

For those not yet comfortable with braving public spaces, Lost Art continues offering an online ordering option, including a unique “six-pack flight” so you can get a little bit of everything, just like if you were there in person. The selections rotate weekly, depending on which brews are most freshly canned. “We sell out of beers weekly,” Smith said. “When this happens, we immediately update the six-pack offering with the available beers.” And with beers flying off the shelves, you know the beer is fresh.

As life slowly returns to a new normal and coronavirus restrictions continue to lift, Smith and Lawrence eagerly await running Lost Art at its full potential. That means full-service at the 10-person bar, tables that can accommodate over 25 people, and a standing area next to bourbon barrels and a 1920s-inspired mural. The pair also plan to turn a small room off the main area into a private events space or a more intimate seating option during busy hours.

With new high-quality beers available each week, they’re sure they’ll keep people coming back.

Lost Art Brewhouse is at 3393 Remembrance Road NW in Walker.