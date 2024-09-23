Historic Comstock Park Watering Hole Reopens

A beloved Grand Rapids institution is back in business after a hiatus from the local drinking and dining scene. Nick Fink’s, 3965 W River Dr NE, the oldest bar in Grand Rapids and a cherished landmark, is set to celebrate its grand reopening today— September 23— in the heart of Comstock Park.

Founded in 1888, Nick Fink’s has long served as a cornerstone of the Comstock Park community, welcoming generations of residents and visitors. Its unique character, steeped in history and charm, has been carefully preserved by The Gilmore Collection, ensuring that this establishment remains a vital part of the city’s heritage.

The reopening will feature a full menu that delights the palate, including appetizers, salads, burgers, and an array of Mexican-inspired entrées like burritos and enchiladas. Guests can enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating. The full-service bar will offer a diverse selection of domestic and craft beers, classic cocktails, wine, seltzers, and more. For those seeking entertainment, the bar will also host darts, Keno, and the occasional encounter with “the beyond” as the tavern is rumored to be haunted!

“We are thrilled to reopen Nick Fink’s and welcome back the community to this historic gem,” said John F. Gilmore. “Our goal remains to preserve the essence of what makes Nick Fink’s special while creating a relaxed and welcoming space where people can grab a beer after work or enjoy a great meal while watching the football game on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon. Nick Fink’s has always been the low-key spot where the Comstock Park community comes to unwind. We’re so happy to be back.”