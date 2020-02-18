Cedar Springs Brewing Co. wins silver medal

A local German-style brewery was honored among hundreds of domestic and international competitors.

The 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards recently awarded Cedar Springs Brewing Co.’s Küsterer Original Weissbier a silver medal in the German Style Wheat Beer category.

According to Cedar Springs Brewing, Küsterer Original Weissbier is based on a 600-year-old recipe brewed exclusively for Bavarian kings. The traditional wheat beer is auburn in color with a cloudy appearance and the flavor is accented with hints of almond.

The seventh annual 2020 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition took place earlier this month in Bend, Oregon.

Breweries of all sizes sent over 11,000 containers of their finest product for evaluation based on a combined 147 specific beer styles. Professional judges and brewers judged over 2,200 entries during five sessions over a three-day period; 285 gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to 375 brewery locations around the world.

Cedar Springs Brewing was the only West Michigan-based brewery to come away with a medal and one of four in the entire state of Michigan. North Peak Brewing in Traverse City, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales in Dexter and Third Monk Brewing in South Lyon also received recognition.