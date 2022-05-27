Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits takes silver medal for gin

A Kentwood brewery and distillery won a silver medal from a national spirits competition.

Kentwood-based Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits said Wednesday, May 25, it was awarded a silver medal for its 9 Botanical Gin in the Classic Gin category from the American Distilling Institute’s (ADI) annual International Craft Spirits Awards.

The gin was created in partnership with Long Road Distillers.

This is Broad Leaf’s first competition entry since launching its spirits program in 2021.

“As we were strategizing how to make it through the pandemic, we saw spirits as an opportunity to attract new customers and expand our offering,” said Kris Spaulding, president of Broad Leaf. “We worked with our good friends at Long Road Distillers to create and develop our own gin recipe using nine botanicals. We are really pleased with what we created together and are grateful to have such talented craft beverage expertise in the West Michigan area.”

ADI recognizes the best artisan spirits in the U.S. and around the world. The competition brings approximately 50 top spirits judges to evaluate submissions from small and medium-sized up-and-coming producers.

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits is owned and operated by Jason and Kris Spaulding, who also operate the East Hills brewpub Brewery Vivant. While Vivant specializes in beer and food in the European tradition, Broad Leaf is a testing ground for exploring new flavors and brewing techniques. Broad Leaf opened at 2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. in Kentwood in the summer of 2019 and just barely got off the ground before the pandemic hit. During the pandemic, it obtained a distiller’s license.

Broad Leaf gin is sold at Broad Leaf, as well as at Brewery Vivant at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids. The gin is available to try in cocktails at the pubs and also can be purchased by the bottle to take home.

“We are really proud to win this recognition,” said Jason Spaulding, CEO. “We all knew this was a special gin, judging from the reactions of our patrons and from fielding many phone calls from people wanting to know where they can buy it. This award just confirms how special this gin is. It has been accelerating in sales and growing by word of mouth alone, which says a lot. We are proud to produce this premium gin and add to the really cool beer and spirits scene in Grand Rapids.”