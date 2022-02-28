Brewery Vivant to unveil top Farm Hand variants

After a 12-week period of public input, a local brewery will unveil the top variants of its flagship Farm Hand ale on its journey to selecting a new year-round variant.

Grand Rapids-based Brewery Vivant said in a Facebook post on Thursday, Feb. 24, it will host “Farm Hand Weekend” from Friday-Sunday, March 11-13, at its pub at 925 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“On tap will be the top four Farm Hand variants plus four more ‘weird’ variants just for the fun of it,” the brewery said. “The winning variant will be selected as a new Farm Hand beer to hit the market year-round starting in June.”

Brewery Vivant said its Executive Chef Christopher Vander Meer will have fitting food pairings on the specials menu all weekend.

Hours for Farm Hand Weekend are noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday.

More information will be available on Facebook.