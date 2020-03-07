Brewery Vivant celebrating 10 years with new offerings

Brewery Vivant is celebrating its 10th year in business by collaborating with many local and regional breweries throughout the year.

The first collaboration is with Saugatuck-based Guardian Brewing and is a celebration of the growing presence of women in the craft beer industry. The breweries teamed up to produce Kween, dubbed a “femmehouse” ale, that will launch at both breweries on International Women’s Day, March 8.

A majority of the ingredients for the beer were sourced from other women-owned businesses in Michigan, Empire Malting and Pure Mitten hopyard. The Jovaru yeast in the beer is a strain that was procured from the famed “Queen of Lithuanian farmhouse beer,” Aldona Udriene, by Omega Yeast in Chicago. The yeast provides a bit of complexity to the beer, which complements notes of orange and a slight tartness, coming in at an ABV of 6.2%.

“The idea for a women-sourced and brewed beer came to me a few years ago, and once I met Kim (Collins) from Guardian, I knew I had a great values-aligned partner with which to make that dream a reality,” Vivant President and Co-owner Kris Spaulding said.

“I have looked up to the team at Brewery Vivant as leaders in our industry since I began brewing in 2012,” said Kim Collins, owner and head brewer of Guardian Brewing Company. “When I received the invitation from Kris to brew a beer for International Women’s Day 2020, I knew we had to make something exciting, unique and approachable.”

A portion of proceeds from all sales of Kween at both locations will benefit local nonprofits that focus on empowering women. Vivant is partnering with Women’s Resource Center, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that works to eliminate barriers often experienced by women to employment and financial independence.

Guardian has partnered with the Women in Nature program at the Holland-based Outdoor Discovery Center, which is designed to motivate women to be healthier, active and passionate about the natural world.

Brewery Vivant will host a Kween launch party from 3-5 p.m. March 8, where the women leaders from both breweries and nonprofit partners will lead a discussion about women empowerment.

Tickets include one Kween and light appetizers and can be purchased at the Brewery Vivant pub or by calling (616) 719-1604.