Brewery releasing ‘bubbly’ IPA

A local brewery is releasing a new seasonal beer.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. has announced Civilized Brut as the newest addition to its seasonal lineup.

Although it has already been available as a taproom exclusive, this is the first time the company will distribute it in cans.

Civilized Brut is “designed for the more sophisticated IPA drinker,” according to Founders.

The dry IPA is described as being bubbly, crisp and clear like a brut Champagne and comes in at 6% ABV.

Civilized Brut will be available across Founders’ distribution network on draft, in six-packs of cans and 15-packs of cans, beginning this November through next March.

Photo via fb.com