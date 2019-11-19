Brewery planning West Side beer hall

A brewery in the area plans to open a “traditional and authentic” German beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is bringing its German-inspired beers to a historically German neighborhood in Grand Rapids, according to the brewery today.

The brewery is set to develop a second location at 642 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids.

The location, dubbed Küsterer Brauhaus, will open in 2020 and join New Holland Brewing’s Knickerbocker, Harmony Hall, Jolly Pumpkin and the soon-to-come Arktos Meadery on Bridge Street.

The new location is named after Christoph Kusterer, who immigrated to Grand Rapids from Germany in 1844. Kusterer started a brewery in 1847 less than a mile away from what will become Küsterer Brauhaus, according to Cedar Springs Brewing.

Küsterer Brauhaus will serve Cedar Springs Brewing’s signature Küsterer biers, including traditional Bavarian hefeweizens and lagers, as well as the brewery’s ales and location-specific beers.

Küsterer Brauhaus will have its own three-barrel brewery on site, manufactured by Fronhofer Design. The project is being developed by Weber Developments.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company opened its doors in Cedar Springs in 2015. “Heavily inspired by the German tradition of beer brewing,” its menu features a mix of Bavarian-inspired food and drinks and American pub fare and beer.