Big Lake celebrates health care heroes with tribute beer

Holland-based Big Lake Brewing released Healthcare Heroes, a beer brewed in tribute to those working in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The craft brewery is joined by Imperial Beverage, Big Lake’s statewide distributor partner, in making donations to local hospitals to celebrate the beer’s release.

“We wanted to give something back to the health care heroes in our communities, and celebrate them with their own tribute beer,” Big Lake Brewing owner Travis Prueter said.

Initial donations include Holland Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor, two hospitals where a group of nurses helped with the name and label for the beer, as well as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Imperial and Big Lake hope to expand that reach to hospitals in other parts of the state as funds allow.

“As frontline heroes in the fight against COVID-19, health care workers are providing critical care to our communities,” said Joe Cekola, president of Imperial Beverage. “We are proud to join Big Lake in thanking and supporting them.”

Healthcare Heroes, the hazy double New England IPA brewed with mosaic and Idaho 7 hops and rings in at 9% ABV, follows two other tribute beers Big Lake has recently released: Farmer Strong and We’re In This Together.

Four packs of the tribute beer will soon be available statewide. Locations carrying the beer can be found here.