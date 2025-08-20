Best brunches in GR – Part 5

The Grand Rapids brunch scene continues to impress, and we’re back with another can’t-miss spot that locals and visitors alike can’t stop talking about. Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, something sweet and indulgent, or just the perfect mimosa to start your day, our latest pick checks all the boxes.

Brunch House GR

This locally owned spot serves up a menu packed with both breakfast classics and inventive twists- think chicken & waffles with house-made syrup, creole shrimp and grits, and brunch sliders that are as fun as they are flavorful. The vibe for Brunch House GR is upbeat and stylish without feeling stuffy, and the service is consistently praised for being friendly and attentive. With a drink menu featuring signature bloody marys and mimosas, it’s no wonder this place has become a go-to for brunch enthusiasts in Grand Rapids. Grab all your girlfriends or entire family for a long morning out. Open daily 7am-3pm.

Vibes: Upbeat and welcoming.

What to Order: Everything Breakfast Bowl, a House made Cinnamon Roll (their signature!), fresh fruit smoothies made with almond milk.