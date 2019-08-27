A local bakery is now offering delivery during breakfast and lunch hours.

Anthony Tangorra, owner and restaurant director, said last week that New Hotel Mertens Bakery in downtown Grand Rapids, at 35 Oakes St. SW, has begun offering delivery.

The bakery is part of a complex Tangorra owns that includes the New Hotel Mertens restaurant and Haute, a rooftop lounge.

“We have been so grateful for our guests’ reaction to New Hotel Mertens Bakery since we opened just a couple of months ago,” Tangorra said.

“We’ve listened to our guests telling us they want an alternative to the many chains that deliver lunch throughout our city, and we are now ready to offer a locally made alternative.”

The bakery’s delivery service is offered through an in-house delivery team.

A $10 minimum is required for small delivery orders.

Offerings include “office-style” catered boxed lunches with sandwiches made with house-roasted meats and house-crafted breads.

Initially, the bakery’s delivery hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, although dinner and weekend deliveries will be added as demand warrants.

The delivery area for small orders will be throughout much of the city of Grand Rapids and its immediate outskirts. Catering orders can be delivered throughout most of Kent County.

Delivery fees are $1 for small orders, and catering orders will have no delivery fee for many locations close to Grand Rapids.

Orders must be placed through nhmbakery.com.

New Hotel Mertens Bakery offers items such as breakfast sandwiches, croissants, breads, build-your-own chopped salads, coffee and specialty French candies.

Photo via fb.com