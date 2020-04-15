Authentic flavors

On the outskirts of downtown, authentic Mexican food is waiting to be found. From traditional Jalisciense dishes to the best torta your taste buds will encounter, Mexico is quite frankly in your backyard (minus the warm weather).

With over 1,265 Google reviews, Tacos El Caporal, 1717 28th St. SW, has the best tortas in town. The unique Hawaiian torta has ham, beef, cheese and pineapple, and is topped with

an assortment of goodies, like avocado. If pineapple is not for you, go for the vegetarian or shrimp option.

Hop on over to El Globo, 2019 S. Division Ave., and experience “Michigan’s best traditional Jalisciense dishes.” Customers are raving about the delicious beef or steak taco fries topped with cheese, cilantro, jalapeños and onion. Try a traditional dish and order Birria de Chivo, a homemade goat stew.

Tamales Mary, 1253 Burton St. SW, has a restaurant and food truck. This restaurant lives up to its reputation. The mouth-watering, handmade tamales do not disappoint. Hurry in on your lunch break for the all-you-can-eat handmade tamale buffet.

If you are craving an authentic taco, Tacos El Cuñado, 455 Burton St. SW, should be your first choice. Guests normally order the tacos trio or tacos duo with a choice of protein. Pair it with a Jarritos soda. This is a meal you will tell your friends about.

El Granjero Mexican Grill, 950 Bridge St. NW, is the home of the grilled or stuffed cactus. If this interests you, order the Arrachera, which is a skirt steak seasoned with grilled cactus, onions and topped with melted cheese. Or, try the Nopales Rellenos, a

ham and queso fresco-stuffed cactus.