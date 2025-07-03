An emerald worth guarding

In the land of ales and oak-aged legends, there’s one name that has loomed large for over two decades—Dragon’s Milk. After more than two decades of crafting bold, barrel-aged stouts, New Holland Brewing Co. is expanding the legendary brand’s lineup with a surprising new addition: Dragon’s Milk Emerald IPA. This hop-forward brew carries the same fierce craftsmanship and layered complexity fans expect, now wrapped in vibrant citrus and oak-kissed richness.

First brewed in 2001, Dragon’s Milk began as a single bourbon barrel-aged stout and has grown into one of the most recognizable barrel-aged beer brands in the country. Its signature style—bold, layered, and aged with care—set a new standard for what a beer could be. Emerald IPA now expands that legacy, offering a fresh, hop-forward experience shaped by the same deliberate hands.

Developed over more than two years, Emerald IPA is fermented entirely in large oak foeders—massive wooden vats that allow the beer to take on character from the wood throughout fermentation. The result is a smooth, rounded body with notes of natural vanilla and soft oak, setting it apart from beers that merely age in barrels after the fact.

Lotus hops bring their own magic: orange blossom, bright citrus, gentle spice, and a floral lift that plays against the subtle richness from the oak. The beer finishes clean, medium-bodied, and layered—an unexpected yet fitting addition to the Dragon’s Milk world.

“This beer is the natural result of our ongoing curiosity around what wood can do,” said Brett VanderKamp, founder of New Holland Brewing Co. “We have always explored how time and oak shape flavor, and this time we applied that philosophy to hops. Emerald IPA is a new direction, but it carries the same spirit that defines every Dragon’s Milk release.”

The packaging leans into the lore. The iconic dragon remains etched on glass, but the cans trade in obsidian for jewel tones—emerald green with gold accents, the look of something discovered in a forgotten forest tavern or a king’s hidden cellar. It’s imaginative without losing its edge, playful yet deeply considered.

Dragon’s Milk Emerald IPA is now available on draft and in cans at New Holland Brewing Co.’s brewpubs in Holland, Battle Creek, and Grand Rapids. Distribution is also underway in select markets, including California, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and Connecticut.