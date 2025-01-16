ArtPrize Economic Impact Tops $71 Million

ArtPrize’s 2024 economic impact report is in, and the numbers paint a compelling picture for the future of this iconic open art competition, signaling even greater opportunities ahead. With its unique blend of global artistic collaboration and local engagement, ArtPrize continues to generate substantial economic benefits for Grand Rapids and Kent County.

“We’re thrilled to see the tremendous economic and cultural contributions of ArtPrize 2024,” said Catlin Whitington, Executive Director of ArtPrize. “This event not only drives measurable economic outcomes but also amplifies the intangible value of art and culture. It fosters community engagement, energizes our vibrant urban core, and brings a unique, global celebration to Grand Rapids.”

The report, prepared by Grand Valley State University for the ArtPrize organization, estimates the total economic impact of the event at between $71 million and $77 million. This excludes casual visitor spending unrelated to the competition itself, underscoring ArtPrize’s growing influence on the region’s economy. The event also directly supported between 547 and 600 jobs across various sectors, a reflection of ArtPrize’s far-reaching impact on local businesses, service providers, and cultural institutions.

“Every year organizers innovate to keep the event fresh and add to the vitality of our destination,” said President and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids Doug Small. “It all adds up to a strong economic impact benefitting small businesses and our hotel partners throughout Kent County.”

A total of 795,555 people attended the 2024 competition, with 57% of those visitors coming from outside the local region. Nonlocal visitors were especially impactful, contributing $52 million in economic output and supporting an estimated 400 jobs. These visitors also helped generate about $260,000 in local tax revenue for Kent County.

The economic boost from ArtPrize is largely driven by visitor spending. Nonlocal attendees spent an estimated $40 million. A remarkable 86% of those visitors expressed interest in returning in future years, and nearly half (45%) of attendees have visited ArtPrize more than five times, suggesting a loyal and engaged audience. These repeat visitors provide long-term economic value, strengthening ArtPrize’s role as a major regional event.

ArtPrize 2024 showcased diverse talent from across the globe, with 1,008 artists participating from 47 countries and 37 U.S. states. The competition awarded $600,000 in prizes and grants, reinforcing ArtPrize’s standing as a significant platform for creative talent. Local businesses also saw a positive impact, with 64% of surveyed venues reporting increased activity due to ArtPrize, especially in restaurants, retail, and service industries.

The event itself spent $2.2 million, with 75% of that amount directed to local businesses, generating an additional $4.5 million in economic activity. In total, ArtPrize contributed over $3.4 million in tax revenue to Michigan, benefiting both Kent County and the state. Volunteers also played a key role, contributing 1,381 hours of service, valued at nearly $45,000.

As ArtPrize continues to grow, so too does its impact on the local economy. The 2024 economic report highlights ArtPrize’s role in supporting jobs, stimulating tourism, and enhancing Grand Rapids’ reputation as a vibrant center for creativity. With strong visitor loyalty and a global appeal, ArtPrize is poised to remain a key economic and cultural driver for years to come.

In 2025, ArtPrize will be held September 18 – October 4. Local businesses are encouraged to serve as a venue during the event.

“Throughout its history, ArtPrize has continued to evolve to benefit artists, visitors, and the community,” said Richard App,Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Retail Retention & Attraction Specialist. “By enlarging the footprint to include adjacent downtown business districts, ArtPrize is not only giving other neighborhoods an opportunity to participate, it also widens the economic impact to a larger portion of our community while showcasing many of our vibrant neighborhoods.”

Registration for the 2025 competition opens March 3 for venues. For artists, registration will open March 31. For more information, visit www.artprize.org.