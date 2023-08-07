Calling all angels and ticket holders

Train, the highly celebrated pop rock band from San Francisco, will perform in Grand Rapids.

The multi-Grammy, and Billboard Award-winning band will take the Meijer Gardens Amphitheater stage tonight, Aug. 7, 2023. You might need angelic intervention to get a ticket, though. There were only a few left on stub hub around 2 p.m. on the day of the show. Not surprising for a band that has landed 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album in 1998.

Recognizable hits include “Hey Soul Sister,” “Calling All Angels,” and “Drops of Jupiter,” which broke them to multiplatinum status, thanks to the double-Grammy Award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40 and earned the band a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song of 2001. The San Francisco band has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum and gold citations including three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors.

Opening up for Train is Thunderstorm Artis, a male vocalist who rose to fame on “The Voice.”

Train is just one of the many A-list acts headlining the Fifth Third Summer Concert Series at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park concert series this summer. Featuring a mix of genres from alternative, blues and rock musicians, the concert series takes place through September 15.

“We’ve enjoyed many performances from a host of our favorite artists in one of the best venues in the world,” said Tom Welch, Region President of Fifth Third Bank. “We are so fortunate to have such a place right here in West Michigan.”

Missed out on Train?

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Steve Hilger and the River City Rollers will perform as part of the Ayers Basement Systems Tuesday Evening Music Club, which brings talented local and regional musicians to the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater stage Tuesday evenings through Labor Day, starting at 7 p.m. The high-energy electric Chicago and Texas blues band will be accompanied by special guest vocalist Deborah Richmond.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club concerts are free to Meijer Gardens members and included with admission for other guests.