‘Altared’ Bliss: The GRAM

The ceremony was held in Pocket Park, the charming little nook with the fountain adjacent to the front entrance. It was an elegant backdrop for the couple to say, “I do.” Afterward was perhaps my favorite part of the evening, a cocktail hour on the dining terrace overlooking Rosa Parks Circle. Guests mingled in the evening air, drinks in hand as the festivities of ArtPrize unfolded all around.

Editor’s note: Next up, The Felt Estate.