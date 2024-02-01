‘Altared’ Bliss: The GRAM

It’s the beginning of 2024, and if I had to guess, there are probably handfuls of couples who are newly engaged since the holidays– sparkling gems glistening on fingers with crafty, carefully-timed proposals in the rear view. Or perhaps you’ve long since booked your big day and this is the year you’re planning to seal the deal. Either way, congratulations! There’s just something about weddings; I adore them. I always cry, no matter how well I know the people at the altar, and they’re a fun excuse to get dressed up, eat good food, drink good wine, and dance the night away. Grab your champagne and raise a glass, ‘cause we’re toasting to six of the many spectacular wedding venues across West Michigan.
In October of 2022, I had the privilege of attending a friend’s wedding at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, a venue I had long awaited to see in wedding-day splendor. There’s something spectacular about having a wedding at the GRAM. It’s a massive building with an even bigger reputation as a premier destination for art in the city. To see it transformed for the occasion was truly special.
The ceremony was held in Pocket Park, the charming little nook with the fountain adjacent to the front entrance. It was an elegant backdrop for the couple to say, “I do.” Afterward was perhaps my favorite part of the evening, a cocktail hour on the dining terrace overlooking Rosa Parks Circle. Guests mingled in the evening air, drinks in hand as the festivities of ArtPrize unfolded all around.
Editor’s note: Next up, The Felt Estate.
Facebook Comments