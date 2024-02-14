‘Altared’ Bliss – Black Sheep Shelter

If a rustic outdoor wedding is more your speed, South Haven’s Black Sheep Shelter might be just the place. Surrounded by farmland, Black Sheep Shelter is a zero-waste venue that celebrates nature. The shelter resembles a barn, save for the open sides that give way to stunning views. If it rains, fear not, the shelter is outfitted with heavy curtains to keep the weather at bay.

Couples can wed in the picturesque garden or against the earthy wood of the interior wall of the shelter before 12 long pews. Up to 150 guests can be seated for the reception, which shares the same space in the shelter as the covered ceremony area. Two dressing rooms, supplied with air conditioning and heat, are available for the bridal party, along with two temperature- controlled restrooms for guests.

After enjoying dinner served by the caterer of your choosing, celebrate with an array of provided yard games or by dancing in the property’s glasshouse – a charming little structure whose rafters are strung with lights to provide the perfect setting for celebrating under the stars. The gardens and farm property are also open for guests to explore. Upholding their commitment to the environment, Black Sheep Shelter provides compost, recycling, and landfill bins and encourages couples to opt for reusable or compostable dinnerware for a more sustainable celebration.