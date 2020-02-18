Woodland Mall celebrates Black history with ‘live museum’

African-American legends are coming to Woodland Mall for the eighth year.

Woodland Mall and New Hope Baptist Church are partnering to bring a “live museum” to the mall from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 29.

The exhibit will feature actors portraying notable and important Black figures in politics, sports, science, arts, entertainment and other areas.

“We are proud to partner with New Hope Baptist Church for the eighth year of this great event,” said Cecily McCabe, marketing director for the Woodland Mall. “The live museum gives our guests the opportunity to learn through personal connections. We look forward to the talents of the volunteers who work so hard to create a memorable event.”

The actors are all volunteers from New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids. Actors and volunteers will portray Black figures in history and current culture, including Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Coco Gauff and Congressman John Lewis.

“The performers work hard for the weeks leading up to the event each year,” said Rev. Dr. Howard Earle Jr., senior pastor at New Hope Baptist Church and visionary of the live museum. “The community looks forward to this event as an opportunity to help educate our community and to share the wonderful talents of our volunteers.”

The live museum is free and open to the public. Throughout the history of the event, no figures have been repeated, with one exception. Former U.S. President Barack Obama was first seen early in his administration and again in 2017 as he exited office.