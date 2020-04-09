Whitecaps to host virtual Opening Day celebration

Although the West Michigan Whitecaps players won’t be on the field, Whitecaps fans still can celebrate Opening Day.

The Whitecaps, the Class-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will be hosting A Celebration of Opening Day event at 6:35 p.m. Thursday on Facebook.

“We can’t play ball on Opening Day, but we can celebrate Whitecaps baseball with our fans and the West Michigan community,” said Jim Jarecki, vice president and general manager for the Whitecaps. “This will be a special way to stay safe at home and still get a Whitecaps fix of fun and baseball during what was supposed to be Opening Day.”

The Opening Day event will feature Whitecaps highlights, music, an appearance by former Detroit Tiger and new Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña, members of the community, the singing of the national anthem and Whitecaps characters.

Afterward, there will be “Fauxpening Day,” a 60-minute simulated radio broadcast of opening day between the Whitecaps and Lansing Lugnuts, showing what the game may have sounded like with Dan Hasty doing play-by-play and Mike Coleman providing commentary.