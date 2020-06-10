Want to host your very own Broadway show?

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is bringing the show to your home.
The civic theatre’s new summer concert fundraiser series, Driveway Cabaret!, allows you to enjoy a Broadway concert in your own driveway, front yard or patio.
Up to 10 people can watch actors and performers from the civic theatre perform a 40-minute show, which includes singing, for $250.
Hosts will receive a gift basket filled with civic theatre concession favorites and treats from local partner businesses in Grand Rapids.
Those interested can fill out this form by Monday.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Urban League of West Michigan, which fights to empower Black people and other minorities in the community.
