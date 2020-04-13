Video captures emotions of life in quarantine

Ingalls Pictures, a family-owned video production company in Grand Rapids, announced the release of a video tribute to resilience and caring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film, titled “Distance Brings Us Together,” captures the emotions and intimacy of life in quarantine, according to Ingalls Pictures. Viewers will recognize their own experience in the voices and images of strangers. The video inspires hope and unity, transcending the barriers that keep us apart.

“Within days, everyone’s life story changed,” Creative Director Ned Ingalls said. “We wanted to capture the range of emotion, the unseen interactions in every home and hospital. An early morning fog accentuated the feeling of isolation. Then the sun came out. We wanted the video to remind people to have hope, that we’ll come out of this stronger than ever.”

Ingalls Pictures is a family-owned and -operated video production company in Grand Rapids. Founded in 2015 by brothers Hugh and Ned Ingalls, Ingalls Pictures helps individuals, businesses and causes achieve their goals through video.