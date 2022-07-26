Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall rank globally on Billboard charts

Two Grand Rapids entertainment venues were among the best entertainment venues in Billboard Magazine’s mid-year charts.

ASM Global-managed venues Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall rank among the world’s best, according to entertainment industry magazine Billboard.

Billboard’s worldwide mid-year charts rank top venues in terms of ticket sales from Nov. 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022.

Van Andel Arena was listed No. 5 worldwide, joining Las Vegas’ MGM Grand, OVO Hydro in Glasgow and Berlin’s Mercedes Benz Arena in the 10,001-15,000 capacity list. According to the mid-year 2022 chart, Van Andel grossed $15,894,334 so far this year, with 216,948 total attendees at 34 shows.

DeVos Performance Hall ranked No. 8 worldwide for venues with a capacity of 5,000 or less. The venue joins the Chicago Theatre, Teatro Telcel of Mexico City, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Resorts World Theatre of Las Vegas on the list. According to Billboard, DeVos grossed $9,823,227 and saw 126,169 attendees at 79 shows.

“Now that live entertainment has returned to our venues after a long couple of years, it is great to have the community back in our buildings,” said Richard MacKeigan, ASM Global regional general manager. “We are happy to see that promoters and other partners still view Grand Rapids as a must-play market and appreciate the support and vision of the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority and ASM Global that helped get us through until we were able to host live events again.

“I am so pleased for our ASM Global Grand Rapids staff. So many of our team members lived with so much uncertainty for too long. To come back and be busy doing what we love has really been tremendous.”

This year, Van Andel Arena has brought to Grand Rapids shows such as Pentatonix, Eric Church, Disney on Ice, Reba, Elton John, Kid Rock and Katt Williams.

DeVos Performance Hall also welcomed a variety of shows such as Straight No Chaser, Grand Rapids Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 16 performances of “Hamilton” presented by Broadway Grand Rapids, Alton Brown and Celtic Woman.