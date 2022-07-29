Unity Christian Music Festival returns

A concert series will bring popular Christian contemporary artists to West Michigan for a four-night music festival.

Unity Christian Music Festival is kicking off at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 13, at Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St. in Muskegon.

This year’s family-friendly festival will see over two dozen Christian artists on the Country Dairy Main Stage, including popular artists We Are Messengers, Sanctus Real, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.

Several emerging artists also will get their chance on the big stage. Patrick Mayberry, Jon Reddick, Ben Fuller, Courtnie Ramirez and Jordan St. Cyr are just a few of the new names making their debut appearance at Unity.

Unity Festival also offers over 20 different food trucks such as Grand Traverse Pie Company, Phatt Matt’s and Michigan Ice, activities such as HomeTown Pharmacy’s family fun zone for young kids to explore and several vendors. MI Blood will also be hosting a blood drive throughout the entirety of the festival.

The first day of Unity Festival, called “Day Zero,” is free to attend. Single-day tickets start at $50 each and can be purchased here. Children ages 5 and under get in free.