TV star coming to LaughFest

Another artist was added to the 10th annual Gilda’s LaughFest lineup.

Fortune Feimster will be performing at 7 p.m. March 14, at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE.

Feimster is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor. She currently stars in the NBC series “Champions.” She also plays Nurse Colette in Hulu’s “The Mindy Project.”

Feimster has a one-hour special, “Sweet & Salty,” that will premiere on Netflix this month, but she is no stranger to the online streaming service. She made her Netflix debut in 2018 with a half-hour special. Feimster rose to prominence on the “Chelsea Lately” show.

The festival also features the return of Rockin’ Homegrown Jam to LaughFest, which is planned for 7 p.m. March 13, at the Intersection, 133 Grandville Ave. SW. The Legal Immigrants are scheduled to perform, as are other local musicians.

For more information, including ticket prices, visit laughfestgr.org.

Photo courtesy Gilda’s LaughFest.