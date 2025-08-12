Tickets now on sale for Book of Mormon

The Tony Award-winning sensation The Book of Mormon is headed to Grand Rapids, and tickets are officially on sale for this highly anticipated show making its Michigan debut at DeVos Performance Hall from Tuesday, Nov. 4, through Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

Hailed by The New York Times as “the best musical of this century,” the production has earned widespread acclaim from coast to coast and beyond. The Washington Post raves, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” Entertainment Weekly gives it a solid “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time,” while The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.”

Created by the comedic minds behind South Park, The Book of Mormon follows the story of two mismatched missionaries on a journey to spread their faith across the globe. Known for its sharp wit, bold storytelling, and unforgettable musical numbers, the show has played to sold-out audiences on Broadway, in London’s West End, and across North America. Please note, the production contains explicit language.

Presale access is now open, and fans can unlock tickets early using code YRCWTZ at Ticketmaster.

Planning a group outing? For groups of 10 or more, call Group Sales at 616-235-6285. Don’t miss your chance to witness what critics and audiences alike are calling one of the most groundbreaking musicals in modern theater.