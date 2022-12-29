Things to do in GR this weekend

Celebrations galore, from the mundane to the bizarre, are scheduled at just about every bar, tavern and nightclub throughout the city. Here are a few notable events to ponder if you’ve not yet planned where to rendezvous this New Year’s weekend.

Friday, Dec. 30, 4 – 6 p.m.

Beer tasting event

2840 Lake Michigan Drive, NW

Two Westside establishments heavily involved in the beer trade are teaming up to host a beer tasting event. Mitten Brewing Co. is inviting folks to swing by Siciliano’s Market, a merchant of craft beer, home brewing and wine-making supplies, to taste some delicious beers! Sounds like a great time.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Gothic Circus & Costume Party

Betty Van Andel Opera Center

1320 Fulton St E.

A Gothic Circus, complete with Daredevil performers and burlesque, along with the sounds of Detroit’s Theatre Bizarre Orchestra, make for a most interesting occasion.

Costumes of a certain type are so highly encouraged that event organizers have included this link for inspiration.

Tickets are $100 per person. Admission includes entertainment, open bar and light fare.

Purchase tickets online or by calling the Grand Rapids Opera Box Office at 616-451-2741.

Dec. 31, 2022

Live Comedy, Midtown

123 Ionia Ave SW 2nd Floor



Midtown, the awesome Studio Park live performance venue formerly known as the Listening Room, will be ringing in the new year with a comedy show.

Steve Hofstetter, the “hardest working man in show business” hits the stage twice on Dec. 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. with shows at 7:30 and 10:15 p.m.

“It’s so great to have live performances back in our intimate space at Studio Park,” said Midtown’s Director of Music and Programming Quinn Matthews. “We have terrific music and comedy planned for the year ahead. We’ll have two performances on 12/31 with the late show bringing you right up to midnight. Come laugh and party and welcome in 2023 with us at Midtown!”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Tickets: $25-100



Hangover Brunch

Jan. 1, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It’s a bit off the beaten path, but Archival Brewing, 6266 W River Dr NE, in Belmont is having a Hangover Brunch. If your new year’s resolution involves a commitment to fitness, start with a hike on the White Pine trail and then head over to Archival, where they’ll be serving up scratch-made breakfast classics along with some “hair of the dog” libations; mimosas, craft beer, mead and cider.



Kids eat free (kids menu items only) until 2 p.m. every Sunday.